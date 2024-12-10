Gunmen abduct Yahaya Bello’s aide

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted Kabiru Onyene, an aide to the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

According to reports from the area on Tuesday, Onyene was abducted around 7.05pm on Monday, when gun-wielding men in their numbers stormed his office, at Okene in kogi, shooting sporadically and forcefully took him to an unknown destination.

Onyene was said to be cooling off in his popular restaurant, “Nahaziyat”, located few metres to the palace of late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, HRM Ado Ibrahim, when his abductors struck.

A yet-to-be-identified person was said to have been shot in the process, with his fate hanging in the balance.

“Suddenly, around 7.05 pm on Monday, we started hearing staccato of sound ,which many of us took it as knock-out sound from fun seekers heralding the yuletide period.

“But when we saw several people running in different directions to avoid being caught up in stray bullets, it became clearer that it was a sound of gun shots , not knock out, as we thought initially.

“Few minutes after, news started making the rounds that the gunmen invaded kabiru’s office; and they left with him.

“It baffled most of us that his abductors took him away; because the place of the incident is just about 200metre to where the soldiers mounted their road block around the ex-governor’s house.

“A yet-to-be-identified person was said to have been shot in the process, but I cannot ascertain the condition of the victim yet, whether he is alive or dead”, said a witness, who gave his name as Ozovehe .

The reported abduction has become a subject of discourse in Okene town, as there’s confusion over the motive behind his abduction.

“My dear brother, Hon Kabiru Onyene, has been abducted from his office this evening. We urgently seek your prayers for his safe return.

“May Allah SWT protect him from harm, guide the authorities to locate him swiftly, and reunite him with his loved ones,” a kinsman wrote on his social media account.

According to sources close to the family, Onyene’s abductors have not reached out to them, causing anxiety as to the reason behind his kidnap and his safety.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, said: “Noted Sir. I’m yet to be briefed about the incident. I will get back to you”.

However, he was yet to get back to our reporter as at the time this report was filed.