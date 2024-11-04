Gunmen abduct timber contractor, 2 others in FCT council

A timber contractor, identified as Abdullahi and two others were reportedly kidnapped by gunmen at the Atako community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

City & Crime reports that Atako community borders neighbouring Ukya village in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State.

A resident of Atako, Saidu Gambo, said the incident happened last Thursday, around 11:37 pm when some gunmen, wielding sophisticated weapons, invaded the community.

He said the gunmen, who were in large numbers, invaded the victims’ house and whisked away the victims.

“They first went to Abdullahi’s house, who is a timber contractor, forced the door open, and picked him before they proceeded to his neighbour’s house and picked two others,” he said.

According to him, the two other victims were timber operators, saying a contact had been established on Saturday and their abductors were demanding N15 million ransom.

“I think it was on Saturday, around 11:12 am when their abductors called using the timber contractor’s phone and demanded for N15 million ransom,” he added.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, did not respond to calls put across to her on the incident.