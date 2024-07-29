Gunmen abduct Sokoto district head, son, brother

Gunmen have abducted the District Head of Gatawa in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State, Isa Muhammad Bawa, his son and brother. Confirming the incident,…

Gunmen have abducted the District Head of Gatawa in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State, Isa Muhammad Bawa, his son and brother.

Confirming the incident, the Sole Administrator of Sabon Birni LGA, Garba Umar Kaba, said they were abducted on Saturday near Kwanan Maharba while returning from Sokoto.

Kada said, “I don’t know the exact time the incident happened, but according to the briefings obtained from security operatives, they were abducted at Kwanan Maharba while coming back from Sokoto.

“We are still waiting for their (gunmen) call in order to know why they abducted them and what they want.”

He decried the incessant attacks on their communities despite their sustained efforts to tackle insecurity in the area.

He said, “We have been supporting security operatives to patrol our communities but we are still recording incidences of abduction and attacks.”

Late Bawa was the District Head of Sabon Birni before his redeployment to Gatawa by the present administration in the state.

Sabon Birni, the hometown of the incumbent deputy governor, is one of the areas in the eastern part of Sokoto State that have been experiencing bandits’ attacks for years.