Gunmen abduct NDLEA officer, orderly in Delta

A senior officer of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and his orderly have been abducted by gunmen near the agency’s head office along the Isah-Ogwashi-Uku Road in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8:00 pm on Friday as the officer was heading home after work.

Eyewitnesses stated that the assailants ambushed their victims, forcing them into an unmarked vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Speaking on the incident, a source close to the agency said, “It seems like the kidnappers had prior knowledge of the officer’s movements. The ambush was well-coordinated, suggesting they might have been tracking him for some time.”

This abduction is the latest in a spate of kidnappings in Ogwashi-Uku, with five reported cases in the past 10 days.

In one of the most recent incidents, two youths were shot dead while two others were abducted along the Edo-Otulu Road in Agidiase Quarters.

Residents of Ogwashi-Uku have expressed fear and frustration over the growing insecurity.

“We are no longer safe in our own community. The government must act swiftly to address this menace before more lives are lost,” a local leader, who pleaded for anonymity, lamented.

Security sources believe the kidnappers may be operating with insider information, as they have consistently altered their patterns to avoid being apprehended.

“The criminals seem to have an informant who keeps them ahead of security agencies,” a source said.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the NDLEA Delta State Command, Mr. John Kennedy, refused to comment on the matter.

It was learnt that efforts were ongoing to locate the abducted officer and his orderly, as the community calls for increased security presence to curb the rising wave of the violent crime.