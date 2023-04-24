Gunmen abduct National Population commissioner in Rivers

A commissioner with the National Population Commission in Bayelsa State, Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo, has been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen. It was gathered that Izonfuo,…

It was gathered that Izonfuo, a former Head of Service in Bayelsa State, was abducted at the Ogbakiri junction along the East-West Road in Rivers State, on Sunday evening while she was travelling to Port Harcourt from Brass in Bayelsa.

She was reportedly whisked away by the gunmen alongside her driver and maid. Her abductors were said to demanded N500 million ransom for their release.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police has mandated tactical teams to ensure the victims regain their freedom.