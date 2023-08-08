Gunmen abduct Nasarawa monarch, wife

Gunmen on Sunday night abducted the Chief of Gurku community in Karu LGA of Nasarawa State, Jibril Mamman Waziri, and his wife, Hajiya Sa’adatu…

Gunmen on Sunday night abducted the Chief of Gurku community in Karu LGA of Nasarawa State, Jibril Mamman Waziri, and his wife, Hajiya Sa’adatu Waziri.

City & Crime learnt that the incident occurred around 10pm when many residents had retired to their beds.

A source said, “We are calling on the police and other security agencies to urgently intervene so that they can be freed as soon as possible.”

The state’s police spokesman, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said, “I wish to confirm that around 10pm of August 6, 2023, a distress call was received by the Nasarawa State Police Command that the palace of the Chief of Gurku, located 10 kilometres away from Mararaba main town, in a mountainous area, was invaded by men suspected to be kidnappers.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Maiyaki Baba, deployed a combined team of police operatives in collaboration with vigilante groups to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the chief and his wife were abducted to an unknown destination. The surrounding bushes and the mountains were combed but all efforts to get them proved abortive.

“The CP has further deployed additional men of the tactical teams; the anti-kidnapping unit and officers from the Karu Area Command to the scene in order to rescue the chief and his wife unhurt.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...