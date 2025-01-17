Gunmen abduct Lagos ex-CP’s wife in Ogun

Wife of a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Assistant-Inspector General (retd), Hakeem Odumosu, has been kidnapped in the Arepo area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the kidnappers wearing masks waylaid Mrs Odumosu’s vehicle while she was approaching her residence, dragged her out and whisked her to an unknown destination.

Daily Trust learnt that the incident occurred at about 9pm on Thursday.

SPONSOR AD

Police spokesperson in Ogun, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday.

She said the victim was about to enter her home when hoodlums accosted her Lexus Jeep.

According to her, Mrs Odumosu was dragged out of the Jeep, and taken through a swampy area to an unknown location.

“The Divisional Police Officer has led a team of officers to the scene, where they are currently searching the swampy bush area.

“The Baale of Warewa and Maaba have been contacted to also deploy local security forces to the riverine area,” she said.