Gunmen abduct Kogi varsity lecturer, demand N10m ransom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted Professor John Ebeh of the Department of Philosophy, Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba (PAAU), demanding a ransom of N10m.

An eyewitness said the hoodlums in their number invaded the don’s house in Agbeji, a suburb of Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area, around 7pm on Thursday.

They reportedly abducted whisked him away, after sporadic shootings to scare people in his vicinity.

SPONSOR AD

“The hoodlums operated in a commando manner. It was swift. We noticed a car trailing him furiously; we took it as one of his friends or colleagues, not until we started hearing gunshots around his gate,” said a neighbour who simply wanted to be identified as Akpai.

A family source said the don was negotiating towards the gate of his house at Agbeji, a settlement along Anyigba-Ochadamu-Itobe road when a vehicle suddenly pulled up and blocked his car.

“Professor Ebeh was almost at the gate of his house at Agbeji, on his way from the town when the incident happened.

“He had even given out signal to his people to open the gate of his house when some people emerged suddenly from their hideout, and started shooting sporadically.

“Amidst the confusion, someone drove in furiously and blocked his car. Some masked people alighted from the vehicle and whisked him away at gunpoint. His abductors called the family on Friday night, demanding N10m,” the source said.

Though the university authorities have yet to issue a statement on the incident, one of the victim’s colleagues said, “The kidnaping (of the professor) came to us as a shock. I have just visited his family to sympathise with them.”

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, did not respond to calls and text messages on the abduction as of the time of filing this report.