Gunmen abduct farmer, daughter in Kwara

Gunmen on Monday evening abducted a farmer, Kayode Ajayi, and his daughter on their way back from the farm in Afon community in Asa LGA…

Gunmen on Monday evening abducted a farmer, Kayode Ajayi, and his daughter on their way back from the farm in Afon community in Asa LGA of Kwara State.

The Kwara State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the story on Tuesday, however, said the daughter had been rescued.

He further said, “But efforts are ongoing to rescue the father. Operatives are working tirelessly towards this.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...