Gunmen abduct council boss, aides in Kogi

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted the Chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Authority transition committee in Kogi Dtate, Hon. Zacheous Dare Michael, and…

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted the Chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Authority transition committee in Kogi Dtate, Hon. Zacheous Dare Michael, and some of his aides.

A source said the incident happened in the late hours of Friday along Kabba-Okene expressway while they were returning from Lokoja where Michael had held meetings.

Our reporter gathered that his abductors who were many in number, heavily armed, shot repeatedly at his convoy.

In the melee that ensued, the gunmen were said to have overpowered the council boss and his security details, leading to his abduction and other members of his entourage.

The Kogi State Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying,”Police -Military team with the assistance of local vigilantes are tracking the hoodlums’ hideout to rescue the victims unhurt”.