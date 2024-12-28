Gunmen abduct Ondo cleric, wife, children, demand N75m ransom

Gunmen have abducted a cleric, Rev. Canon Olowolagba, on Ise Akoko/Iboropa Road in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Olowolagba attached to the Akoko Anglican Diocese was reportedly kidnapped by the gunmen alongside his wife and two children while travelling along the road last Sunday.

Daily Trust reports that one of the children identified as Goodness was said to be a fresh student at the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) and was on Christmas holiday.

Bishop of Akoko Anglican Diocese, Babajide Bada, confirmed the incident to journalists in Akure, on Saturday.

Bada said the cleric and his family members were travelling from Ipesi through Isua Akoko when the gunmen waylaid their vehicle before marching them into the bush.

“The unfortunate incident happened last week [Sunday] between 4pm and 5:30pm. He (Olowolagba) was travelling from Ipesi with his wife, Mrs Olowolagba, and their 16-year-old daughter, Goodness Olowolagba, a 100-level student at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko (AAUA), who came for a holiday at home, and a nine-year-old girl staying with them, identified as Idowu.

“They drove from Ipesi through Isua Akoko, and when they got to between Isua and Ise-Akoko, they were kidnapped. And we did not know, until the following morning, when their members discovered that they didn’t get to Ikaram, where they were going.

“Since then, those who kidnapped them have been calling. They called to ask for a ransom. The kidnappers had insisted on a N75 million before they could set free the victims.”

The cleric said that the matter had been reported to the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

“Amotekun is working because we have reported the matter at the Amotekun office in Akure, and they have started work to secure the release of the victims.

“We have also notified the hunters and reported the matter to the police, both in Ikare and Isua Akoko.

“Presently, Amotekun and the hunters are combing the bush to ensure the victims are rescued from their captors,” he explained.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Akoko North-West Local Government, Sheikh Basiru Aminu, called on religious leaders and the people of the community to pray for the victims to be released unhurt.

However, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Funmi Odunlami, said that the matter was not reported to any police station.

But the Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the abduction of the victims.

“Amotekun Corps is working with other security agencies to secure the release of the victims,” he said.