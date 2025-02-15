Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, 2 others in Rivers

Gunmen have abducted a Catholic Priest of Port Harcourt Diocese, Reverend Father Livinus Maurice, alongside two others.
Fr. Maurice, who is the Parish Priest of St Patrick’s Catholic, Isokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state was abducted alongside two others whose identities were not disclosed while they were returning from a hospital visitation along Elele-Isiokpo road.
A statement signed by the Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt on behalf of the bishop by the Chancellor, Reverend Father Bernadine Anaele, said the incident took place on Wednesday, February 12.
“Although the matter has been reported to the security agencies, Christ faithful of Port Harcourt Diocese and Nigeria at large have been urged to intensify prayers for the safe and unconditional release of the priest those with him,” the statement added.
- Reps grill AMCON, BPE for selling $700m asset $30m
- Tinubu, Obasanjo, Buhari, Tanko Yakasai mourn as Adebanjo dies at 96
When contacted, the Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the Command was aware of the incident.
He said that the Command had spread its dragnet to ensure that the priest and the two other persons are rescued unhurt and the suspects arrested.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.