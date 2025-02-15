Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, 2 others in Rivers

Gunmen have abducted a Catholic Priest of Port Harcourt Diocese, Reverend Father Livinus Maurice, alongside two others.

Fr. Maurice, who is the Parish Priest of St Patrick’s Catholic, Isokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state was abducted alongside two others whose identities were not disclosed while they were returning from a hospital visitation along Elele-Isiokpo road.

A statement signed by the Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt on behalf of the bishop by the Chancellor, Reverend Father Bernadine Anaele, said the incident took place on Wednesday, February 12.

“Although the matter has been reported to the security agencies, Christ faithful of Port Harcourt Diocese and Nigeria at large have been urged to intensify prayers for the safe and unconditional release of the priest those with him,” the statement added.

When contacted, the Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the Command was aware of the incident.

He said that the Command had spread its dragnet to ensure that the priest and the two other persons are rescued unhurt and the suspects arrested.