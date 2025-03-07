Gunmen abduct Bishop Kukah’s relative, six others in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted seven persons, including women and children, in Anchuna village, Ikulu Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the attack, which occurred on Wednesday night, threw the community into panic as the armed assailants stormed the village in large numbers, shooting repeatedly before whisking their victims away.

A resident of the area, Samuel Kukah, a family member of the renowed cleric, Bishop Hassan Kukah, confirmed the incident to our reporter, stating that his younger brother, Ishaya Kukah, was among those taken.

“My brother, Ishaya, was the only male among the abductees; the rest are women and children, the attackers launched their attack around 11pm,” he said.

Kukah added that as of the time of speaking to our correspondent, there had been no contact from the kidnappers regarding a ransom demand.

“We are praying for their safety while waiting for any call,” he said.

He called on security agencies to take immediate action to secure the safe return of the victims, emphasizing that most of those abducted were vulnerable individuals.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said he would get back to our reporter on the matter, but he had yet to do so at the time of filing this report.

Residents continue to call for intensified security measures to curb the menace.