Gunmen abduct Benue varsity students

Gunmen have abducted four female students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University (JOSTUM), formerly known as the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State.
Witnesses said that the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the North Core campus of the university when the students were going for night study.
The attackers were said to have intercepted six female students, abducting four, while the remaining two managed to escape.
A female student, who requested anonymity, said, “They (victims) were going to class to study when the gunmen appeared. They took four of our colleagues, but two escaped.”
Mrs. Rosemary Waku, the university’s Head of Information, said that she was just returning to town and would provide further details upon reaching the school.
Meanwhile, the Police Public Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, CSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident but said two students were kidnapped.
“We received information that two students were kidnapped by unknown gunmen. Investigations are ongoing,” Anene said.
