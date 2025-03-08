Gunmen abduct 7 from Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted seven persons, including women and children, from Anchuna village, Ikulu chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack, which occurred on Wednesday night, threw the community into panic as the armed assailants stormed the village in large numbers, shooting sporadically before whisking their victims away.

A resident of the area, Samuel Kukah, a family member of the renowned Bishop Hassan Kukah, confirmed the incident to our correspondent yesterday, saying that his younger brother, Ishaya Kukah, was among those taken.

“My brother, Ishaya was the only male among the abductees, the rest are women and children. They launched the attack around 11pm,” he said.

Kukah added that as at the time of speaking to our correspondent, there had been no contact from the kidnappers regarding a ransom demand. “We are praying for their safety while waiting for any call,” he said.

He called on security agencies to take immediate action to secure the safe return of the victims, emphasising that most of those abducted were vulnerable individuals.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, Kaduna State command, DSP Mansir Hassan, said he would get back to our correspondent on the matter, but he was yet to do so at the time of filing this report.