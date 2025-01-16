Gunmen abduct 5 farmers in Kwara

Five farmers have been abducted at Odo-Eku community in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident, it was learnt, occurred around 1:00 am on Tuesday when

the kidnappers, amidst heavy shootings, stormed a Fulani settlement in the area and matched the victims into the forest.

The victims, three females and two men, including a mother and her daughter, are said to be farmers who live in the community.

The chairman of the local government, Hon Benjamin Jolayemi, told Daily Trust in a telephone chat on Thursday that members of the vigilante groups, local hunters and other security agencies had been deployed into the bush to rescue them.

“The Fulani settlement was far away from the town and a few people heard the sporadic gunshots during the bandits’ invasion. But our men and the police are on their trail,” he said.

A community leader, identified simply as Niyi, said the kidnappers had contacted family members and the community for ransom.

“They have called for ransom running into millions of naira. The victims’ families have started raising the money. They are opposed to rescue efforts thinking it may compromise the safety of the victims,” he added.

Spokesperson of the state police command, SP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

“The command is aware of the incident at Odu-Eku Camp, Isin where 5 persons were kidnapped and moved to an unknown location.

“Immediate deployment has taken place with the police, alongside the vigilante, on a rescue mission. Further updates will be communicated as it unfolds,” she said.