Gunmen abduct 4 female varsity students in Benue

Waylaid on way for studies

Protest on campus, school closed

Four female students of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University (JOSTUM) formerly known as the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) have been abducted.

Witnesses said that the victims were on their way to study around 8:30pm on Tuesday when the gunmen accosted them at the North Core campus and took them away.

The victims, identified as Emmanuella, Fola, Susan, and Ella, were ambushed according to the witnesses before the ring road as they were heading to a lecture hall to study from their Zamfara Hostel.

A fellow student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the armed men, numbering five, surrounded the students and ordered them to follow them, adding that the victims attempted to flee into a nearby bush while calling for help, but the assailants cocked their guns and threatened to shoot, forcing them to surrender.

The incident, however, sparked protests across the campus on Wednesday as students gathered outside their hostels to demand urgent action.

“This is unacceptable,” one of the students said.

Another student simply identified as Mary, added, “We live in constant fear. If we can’t even move freely to read at night, then how are we supposed to focus on our studies?

“They were altogether, six students, going to class to read in the night when they were cornered by the gunmen. Four were taken away while the other two managed to escape,” she added.

Police confirmed incident

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, but reported a different figure.

“We received information that two students were kidnapped by unknown gunmen. Investigations are ongoing,” Anene said.

On its part, the university authority reported that three students were abducted.

A statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Dr John David, noted that the university had been shut down for one week after management convened emergency meetings with security agencies and key stakeholders.

“Sequel to the unfortunate incident that occurred on campus (Tuesday, 25” February. 2025) at about 8:00pm where unknown armed men abducted three 3 students between Zamfara Hostel and Ring Road in North Core, the university’s management after series of consultative meetings with security agencies and stakeholders resolved on the following; That university management condemned the incident in its entirety.

“That the government and the security agencies have been duly informed on the unfortunate incident. That all staff, students and the general public are enjoined to remain calm as security agencies are working tirelessly to effect the release of the abducted students.

“That the university management in solidarity with the students and parents of the abducted students granted a one-week mid-semester break to all students, so as to adequately address the security challenges on campus. Consequently, all students are to vacate their hostels before 4:00pm today, Wednesday, 26th February, 2025,” the statement reads.

In a separate statement, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-FUAM) also condemned the rising insecurity on campus.

It expressed solidarity with the students and parents, praying for the safe return of the victims while hoping that the university’s administration will ensure security on the campus for smooth academic activities.

The union expressed concerns over the safety of both students and staff, recalling previous incidents, including the kidnapping of a staff member at the university quarters.

ASUU-FUAM chairman, Comrade Paul Igber Anyagh, urged the university and security agencies to take urgent steps to improve campus security.

The union called for the immediate rescue of the abducted students and better security measures to prevent further incidents.

Incident not new

It would be recalled that in May last year, two female students of the same university were kidnapped at night along the route leading to the campus on North Bank/UniAgric road in Makurdi.

The abductors had blocked the road, accosted the victims and whisked them away before the security operatives could arrive at the scene.

Also, in 2021, three students from the institution were abducted at 10:30pm on a Saturday. The abducted students were studying at the College of Engineering premises within the campus when they were forced out at gunpoint and led into the bush.