News

Gunmen abduct 2 in Gombe community

Two people have been abducted by gunmen at Shabewa village in Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Residents told Daily Trust that the kidnappers stormed the residence of one Umar Sambo who escaped into the bush.

The kidnappers however took away his wife, Amina, and brother, Mustafa.

No contact has been established with the abductors at the time of filing this report.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Gombe, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said police patrol teams in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters had been dispatched to trail the kidnappers.

