Gumi gives condition to lead dialogue with bandits

Renowned Islamic Scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi expressed willingness to volunteer negotiations with bandits in order to restore peace in the country.

During an interview with Trust TV, Sheikh Gumi said he would join the process if President Bola Tinubu requests him to do so.

While he stated that he doesn’t necessarily have to lead the negotiations, he said he would gladly be part of any government-approved group tasked with handling the talks.

He emphasized the need for a holistic approach that involves scholars, emirs, and professors working together to bring peace back to affected areas.

“I don’t have to lead it, but I would volunteer myself to be part of it. It’s not about leadership; it’s about a holistic package that addresses the issue.

“We need the involvement of emirs, scholars, and university professors who have conducted extensive research on these matters. Let’s all sit down together so that we can achieve peace and enable people to return to their farms,” Sheikh Gumi expressed.

He welcomed the recent call by former Zamfara state governor Senator Sani Yarima for negotiations with bandits, suggesting that they deserve amnesty just like former Niger Delta militants.

Sheikh Gumi also commended the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, but expressed hope that Ribadu would not be a mere figurehead.

Sheikh Gumi highlighted the lack of synergy among security agencies, which he said has hindered the fight against insecurity in the country.

He also expressed disappointment over the retirement of over 100 Army Generals, considering the resources invested in their training.

He urged politicians to refrain from politicizing the military and judiciary, recognizing their critical importance.

