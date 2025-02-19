Gumel takes over as new Police Zone 7 AIG

Benneth Igweh, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police has handed over to Mohammed U. Gumel as the new AIG of Zone 7 Police Command, comprising FCT and Niger State.

The brief handover ceremony was held at the Zone’s headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking during the ceremony, Igweh, who was the 34th AIG of the Zone, expressed gratitude to the officers and stakeholders for their unwavering support during his tenure.

SPONSOR AD

The new AIG of the Zone, Muhammed Gumel, said he was honoured to have been entrusted with such critical responsibility by the Inspector General Police, Kayode Egbetokun.