‘Guinea may hold polls this year’

Guinea could hold a presidential and legislative election this year, the government spokesman said on Thursday, more than three years after a junta seized power in a coup.

Under international pressure, the military leaders who took control in 2021 initially pledged to hold a constitutional referendum and hand power to elected civilians by the end of 2024 – but neither has happened.

Junta chief General Mamady Doumbouya said in a New Year’s speech that 2025 will be “a crucial electoral year to complete the return to constitutional order”, but authorities had not yet given a timeline.

In an interview with French broadcaster RFI, government spokesman Ousmane Gaoual Diallo said a constitutional referendum would be held “probably in May”.

“We have a long rainy period which is not conducive to the organisation of elections. We need to start counting from September-October for the next elections”, he added, referring to presidential and parliamentary polls.

The “transition charter” drawn up by the junta shortly after the coup stipulates that none of its members can stand in elections, but a new constitution could remove this barrier.

Diallo, like other backers of Doumbouya, gave his support to a possible presidential bid by the junta chief.

Doumbouya, who has since been sworn in as president, has reiterated on several occasions his commitment not to stand.

Guinea’s opposition and civil society have criticised the junta’s increasingly authoritarian exercise of power and repeatedly called for a return to civilian rule.

Three young people, including two minors, “were shot dead by members of the defence and security forces” during an opposition demonstration in the capital Conakry on Monday, according to a statement from the opposition alliance Living Forces of Guinea (FVG).

Authorities have not given a toll.