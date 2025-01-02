GUINEA: 2025 a ‘crucial electoral year’, says Guinea junta leader

Guinea’s junta chief said Tuesday in a New Year’s speech that 2025 will be “a crucial electoral year to complete the return to constitutional order”, but gave no details.

General Mamady Doumbouya led a junta that overthrew civilian president Alpha Conde in September 2021.

Under international pressure, the junta initially pledged to hold a constitutional referendum and hand power to elected civilians by the end of 2024 – but neither has happened.

The general said in his New Year’s speech that “in the first quarter of 2025, I will sign a decree setting the date” of the constitutional referendum.

“After the electoral code has been drawn up, during 2025, we will all work together to continue to lay the foundations for the general elections,” he said.