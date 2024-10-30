Guide us if we are going astray, Shettima tells editors

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for a stronger collaboration between the government and the media, asking editors to guide them if they are going astray.

The vice president, who described media leaders as the conscience of the nation, called for a balanced partnership to drive national unity and economic growth.

Speaking on Tuesday when the leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the vice president pledged the government’s support to ensure the sustainability of the fourth estate of the realm.

Senator Shettima noted that the time has come to prioritise governance over political considerations.

He said, “Let us work together for the nation. What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. We are now in the period of governance and not politics.”

The vice president acknowledged the economic challenges confronting the media, pledging the government’s support to sustain quality journalism.

VP Shettima urged the editors to maintain their role as a watchdog while supporting national development.

Mr Eze Anaba, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, commended the vice president’s commitment to transparent governance, particularly in explaining the government’s economic policies as Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC).