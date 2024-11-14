Guber poll: Military deploys troops to Ondo

The military high command says it has deployed its personnel to Ondo State ahead of the gubernatorial election billed for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The deployment, it said, was to assist officers of the Nigeria Police Force, who are the lead security agents in maintaining internal security of the state during the exercise.

Daily Trust reports that the authorities of the police had earlier announced restriction of vehicular movement in the state between 6:00am and 6:00pm on Saturday.

Giving an update on Thursday about the military’s contribution, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, said they would team with police to ensure hitch-free election.

Buba, a Major-General, explained that personnel of the Nigerian Air Force are already engaged to fly sensitive electoral material in support of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, troops presence is to ensure security of citizens enabling them to cast their votes without any form of harassment or intimidation, adding that they would keep mischief makers at bay.

“Troops are also deployed in strength to provided assistance to the police in ensuring a hitch free off-cycle governorship election in Ondo State, slated for 16 Nov 24.

“Indeed, troops presence is to ensure security of citizens enabling them to cast their votes without any form of harassment or intimidation, while keeping mischief makers at bay.

“The NAF is already engaged in flying sensitive electoral material in support of INEC,” the senior military officer told journalists.

He also disclosed that troops are on an onslaught operation to crush terrorists in the North West and other parts of the country, stressing that operations are being modified to box in the terrorists.

Buba said the increasing operational intensity was basically to ensure total destruction of all terror groups and dismantling of their terror networks.

The senior military officer said no fewer than 88 terrorists have been obliterated in the last one week, while 228 criminals were arrested during the operations across different theatres of operations.

He also disclosed that troops arrested 40 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 181 kidnapped hostages in the South South zone of the country, while denying the oil thieves an estimated sum of N1,021,412,950.00 worth crude oil.

Buba added, “Troops recovered 84 assorted weapons and 2,393 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 34 AK47 rifles, 15 fabricated rifles, 11 dane guns, 5 fabricated revolver pistol, 8 locally made pistols, 3 pump action guns and one magnum pump action.

“Others are: 1,807 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 314 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 146 rounds of 7.62mm PKM ammo, 77 rounds of 9mm ammo, 49 live cartridges, 25 magazines, 2 baofeng radios, 16 vehicles, 35 motorcycles, 27 mobile phones and the sum of N1,851,000.00 only amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 13 crude oil cooking ovens, 20 dugout pits, 73 boats, 25 storage tanks and 59 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include 3 barges, 7 speedboats, 73 drums, one tricycle, 5 pumping machines, 3 mobile phones and 9 vehicles among others.

“Troops recovered 942,420 litres of stolen crude oil, 175,075 litres of illegally refined AGO and 4,980 litres of PMS. Overall, troops offensives has severely depleted ISWAP terrorist rank and file in the NE forcing a desperate recruitment drive.

“Similarly, terrorist in the NW are on a recruitment drive on social media for new recruits. Troops are aware of the situation and working with other security agencies and governments to thwart the plans.”