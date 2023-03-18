Guber poll: Lagos commercial drivers embark on brisk business amid heavy security

There is massive deployment of security operatives on major roads in Lagos as the governorship and state House of Assembly elections get underway. The security…

There is massive deployment of security operatives on major roads in Lagos as the governorship and state House of Assembly elections get underway.

The security agents at different points and road intersections mounted road blocks with tyres and other items.

Armed security agents, mostly police officers mounted road blocks along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agege Motor Roads, Ipaja road, as well as the Oshodi-Apapa Rxpressway.

Our correspondent observed that some commercial drivers defiled the movement restrictionorder of the Inspector General of Police to do brisk business.

However, police officers were seen stopping and checking vehicles for authorisation tags. Those without authorization were turned back.