Guber poll: Gunshots in Edo as tribunal resumes sitting

There were shootings on Wednesday by suspected thugs as the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal resumed hearing on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and five others challenging the declaration of Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the September 21, 2024 governorship poll.

It was learnt that the shootings took place about 7am at the Exotic Junction beside the state high court premises, which is the venue of the tribunal.

In a viral video, a man clad in white T-shirt with the inscription AI, was seen with a pump-action gun shouting, “return mandate! return our mandate”.

SPONSOR AD

In the video, workers and traders who had already opened for businesses were seen scampering for safety.

The APC acting chairman, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, described the shooting as disturbing and an unacceptable act of violence.

“The Tribunal is a sacred space where justice is meant to be administered impartially. Any act of violence within its walls undermines the very foundation of our legal system and threatens the safety of all involved.

“Regardless of political affiliation, resorting to violence to resolve disputes is never justifiable. We must all condemn such actions in the strongest possible terms. Those responsible for this heinous act must be brought to justice swiftly and without exception,” he said.

The PDP chairman caretaker committee, Tony Azeigbemi, alleged that the APC orchestrated the chaos to frustrate the PDP from reclaiming the mandate given to the part by Edo people.

He alleged that the APC had resorted to deploying thugs disguised in PDP-branded attire to disrupt the legal process and mislead the people, while pointing accusing fingers at the PDP.

“We want to unequivocally state that this shameful incident is yet another in the series of clandestine efforts by the APC to frustrate the legal process and tarnish the image of our party.

“Why would the PDP attempt to disrupt the only opportunity it has to reclaim the mandate given to it by the people of Edo State during the last governorship election?” he questioned

He called on the police to ensure that the gun-wielding thug whose face was clearly visible in the viral video is arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.