Guber poll: Amosun shuns Abiodun, campaigns for ADC in Ogun

A serving Senator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has appeared at the governorship rally of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In October, 2022, Amosun, had declared his support for the ADC governorship candidate, Biyi Otegbeye, in next year’s election, shunning the incumbent governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun of APC, who is seeking a second term.

Amosun, however, said he is strongly backing the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emerge as the next president.

Amosun spoke during an exclusive interview with BBC Yoruba, monitored by our correspondent in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“For the presidential poll, I can assure you, both right, left and centre, we are supporting one person (Tinubu). I believe we are supporting one person. On the governorship poll, that’s a different ball game. I don’t belong there.

“I don’t hide behind one finger to fight. That’s why people say to me ‘don’t say that.’ On governorship, my supporters and I, we don’t belong to that side.”

Asked who is supporting, Amosun responded “Biyi Otegbeye is the person I am supporting and ADC is the party.”

Amosun stormed the flag off of the ADC governorship rally at the Ake palace ground in Abeokuta amid cheering and jubilation by his admirers and party members.

Amosun has insisted that Abiodun must be removed in 2023, alleging that he was rigged into the office during the 2019 polls.