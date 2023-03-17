Guber candidate’s running mate kidnapped in Cross River

Ahead of the governorship election tomorrow, the deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Cross River State, Prince Agbor Onyi, has been…

Ahead of the governorship election tomorrow, the deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Cross River State, Prince Agbor Onyi, has been kidnapped.

He was kidnapped Thursday evening in Akparavuni community in Biase Local Government Area, according to a statement by the party.

Akparavuni axis in Biase LGA and Akamkpa LGA along the federal highway has become notorious for Kidnapping since late last year.

According to family sources, the kidnappers have demanded a huge ransom.

It was learnt that the ransom was paid last week before Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Prof Gertrude Njar, was released after over one month in the kidnappers’ den.

In the statement signed by the state secretary, Comrade Fredrick Omari, the YPP said the kidnap had devastated Onyi’s family members.

“We have received with rude shock the depressing news of the kidnap of our Deputy Governorship candidate, Prince Agbor Onyi.

“The timing of this criminal act is very devastating to the party and is a very serious concern to us all. We therefore call on the Nigerian Police and all security agencies to swing into action with unaccustomed alacrity.

“We demand that our Deputy Governorship candidate be released from the kidnappers’ den immediately to enable him proceed to his community to perform his civic duty tomorrow.”