Guardiola, wife separate after 30 years together 

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola and his wife, Cristina Serra, have separated after 30 years together.

According to reports in spain, the separation is “cordial, stable and friendly”.

The decision to end their marriage was said to be made in December, with only members of their inner circle initially aware of the split.

Friends and family have been warned not to reveal more information about the divorce.

In 2019, Serra had left Manchester with one of the couple’s children to return to Barcelona to look after her fashion business.

She then continued to split her time between the Spanish city and London, and while they maintained contact, Guardiola remained in Manchester for the duration.

Now, the pair have agreed to go their separate ways.

Guardiola and Serra met in 1994, when he was 23 and she was 20, but they did not get married until 2014.

Their three children, Maria, Marius and Valentina, are 24, 22 and 17 respectively.