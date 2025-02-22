Guardiola says officials must protect Haaland

Despite Erling Haaland sitting out Manchester City’s midweek Champions League loss to Real Madrid because of a knee problem, Pep Guardiola is delighted he has developed a strong working relationship with Omah Marmoush. The Marmoush hat-trick against Newcastle shows that the friendly goal scoring competition between the two forwards will bring a much refreshed threat from City and the two have been working together in training which paid off handsomely against the Magpies.

Guardiola has recently spoken out about the amount of protection needed from referees because Haaland is often a target for hard tackles from defenders. In fairness, he is a powerful player and his large frame and height means he is always going to be in tough one-on-one physical battles but Guardiola said this has gone beyond the point of fairness and the striker will suffer more injuries than most. For instance, Arsenal defender Gabriel told Haaland he “would be waiting for him” at the Emirates following their running battle last September.

Raheem is no Vardy

Raheem Sterling has had chance after chance to rekindle his old form skipping past defenders and running with a spring in his step.

Due to poor displays he has been rejected by Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca and sent out on loan to Arsenal in order for him to recover his previous form. It hasn’t gone to plan, and frustrated Arsenal supporters have appealed to the club “never” to play him again after yet another lack-lustre performance in the 2-0 win over Leicester. Raheem is still only 30 years of age and Leicester’s Jamie Vardy is 38 but when they played against each other, it was the veteran who showed the spirit, skill and determination that has kept his career going at the top level for so long. Sterling has shown none of these qualities. He was replaced by Mikel Merino who instantly sparked the team into life without any forward training or having played regularly upfront.

Anthony aims for United return

Despite being rejected by Ruben Amorim, Manchester United winger Anthony still believes he can return and impress the manager. The £86 million failure was sent on loan to Spanish La Liga club Real Betis and there is a no option-to-buy clause in his contract but his agent is convinced he could return and make up for lost time. Anthony is under contract until 2027 with United and earns £120,000 a week. He has scored 12 goals in 96 matches but did not score since April 2023. Real Betis have seen him score twice in his first three matches and his agent Junior Pedroso said, “Anthony respects Amorim a lot but we understood in January that his moment at the club was not good, so Manchester United also understood that leaving on loan was the best way for Anthony to recover his best form.”

Isak linked with Barcelona and Liverpool

I have picked up reports from Spain that Newcastle have a verbal agreement with Alexander Isak to leave the club in the summer if Barcelona can raise £83.3 million. The Swedish striker has scored 54 goals in 97 matches since his £63m transfer in a club record deal with Real Sociedad in 2023.

However, inside the club itself there is a different story emerging. Isak is under contract until 2028 and there is no release clause. Newcastle are a rich club and their negotiating position, should they wish to keep any player, is very strong. Qualification for the Champions League would make their position even stronger.

Liverpool have also entered the rumour game with a possible cash bid plus a player for Isak involving Darwin Nunez should the Newcastle striker move across country to the north west.

Manchester United supporters deserve better than this

I have received so many emails from upset Manchester United fans and this part of our Premier League coverage is not a moan, not a rant but simply reflects and puts together many views on Manchester United from commentators, journalists and supporters which I have collected over the past few weeks. United legends Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Sir Alex Ferguson share the same thoughts regarding the current Manchester United team.

Barely three months ago Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim plotted the downfall of Manchester City in the Champions League and beat them 4-1. He lifted Sporting Lisbon to top of the Portugese league having won the title twice previously.

The Premier League is not however the Portugese League and Amorim is currently failing the United faithful and word is finally circulating that he might not last the season under Sir Jim Ratcliffe who didn’t invest in the club to lose; that is if Amorim doesn’t quit first which is also a rumour circulating around Old Trafford.

Chelsea welcomes two South American youngsters

I noticed Chelsea’s incoming 17-year-old Kendry Paez at their Cobham training centre on Monday. The Blues agreed a £17million deal with Ecuadorian Serie A side Independiente del Valle which allows Paez to join Chelsea this coming summer. He has already played for his national team and the midfielder has arrived at Stamford Bridge to begin adjusting to life in the UK and watching the Premier League. He is not allowed to officially start playing until May when he will be 18 years old. Noted as one of South Americas best youngsters, he will move into London in the summer alongside Brazilian Estevao Willian who arrives from Campeonato Brasiliero Serie A club Palmeiras and he too has already played for his national team. The winger is most appreciated for his dribbling skills, finishing and ability to make accurate cutting crosses into the penalty area.

Spirit of Leicester and Ipswich could save them

Leicester are a club in crisis. They are in danger of losing their elite league status along with Ipswich Town but both of these clubs showed at the weekend they are not going down quietly and without a fight. Ipswich have a proud history although much of it is a distant memory and the 2016 League title winners Leicester are a shadow of Claudio Ranieri’s title winning team. Leicester’s defeats are piling up and the much expected signings during the January transfer window and the highly proclaimed “Project Reset” haven’t happened. There are protests in the stands at the King Power Stadium against the owners and it has to be remembered that the club is not yet free of the dreaded Profit & Sustainability problems which threaten a points deduction. But under Ruud van Nistlerooy, the team battles on and on until the last seconds of their games and that kind of fight could still save them.

Ipswich showed the same kind of spirit. Cheered on by their ever faithful and extremely loud and enthusiastic travelling supporters the draw at Europe chasing Aston Villa cannot be underestimated. The team, driven on by Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson were relentless even after going down to 10 men with Axel Tuanzebe’s dismissal for a second yellow card.