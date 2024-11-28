✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Guardiola ‘didn’t intend to make light of self-harm’

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he did not intend “to make light” of self-harm when he answered a question about scratches on his face.

City blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday and Guardiola was later seen with several scratch marks on his forehead during his post-match interview with broadcaster Amazon Prime.

Asked by reporters during his news conference about a mark on his nose, Guardiola made a scratching motion and said: “With my finger, my nail.”

The 53-year-old then said “I want to harm myself” before laughing and leaving the news conference.

The draw against Feyenoord at Etihad Stadium ended City’s five-game losing run.

 

