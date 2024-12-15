✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

Guard nabbed vandalising electricity cables in Kwara 

A private security guard attached to the University of Ilorin, Idris Ibrahim Kayode, has been apprehended while allegedly vandalising armoured cables used to power streetlights within the university community.

The suspect was reportedly caught red-handed around 1:30am by vigilantes who handed him over to the state command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

Reacting to the development at the weekend, the spokesman of the command, Ayoola Michael, said the Commandant, Dr Umar Muhammed, has ordered further investigation into the matter.

He said the action is in line with the corps mandate to protect critical national assets and infrastructure.

