Guard fakes own kidnap, demands N50m ransom from employer

Akpooh Edet, a local security guard at Rubber Estate in Ose River, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, has been arrested after he allegedly faked his own kidnap.

Mr Edet, 35, was nabbed by personnel of the Amotekun Corps after he made an attempt to demand the ransom of N50 million from his employer.

The suspect was apprehended at one of his hideouts in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

His arrest was successful after the Edo Command of the Department of State Security (DSS) contacted the Ondo Amotekun Corps for assistance.

The suspect was among 22 suspects paraded on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Ondo Amotekun Corps in Akure.

Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of Ondo Amotekun, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said Edet was nabbed at the residence of one Libon James.

Mr Adeleye said Mr Libon might not be aware that Edet was only faking his own kidnapping.

He said the two suspects would be handed over to the DSS for further investigation.

Senior Security Manager of the firm, Oluwole Adesonlu, said Edet had worked for the firm for about 10 years.

Adesonlu said Edet and his gang first demanded N50m and later reduced it to N35m before they agreed to collect N15m.

He said, “We discovered that one of my guards was missing. We began the search for him and contacted the DSS.

“It was during the investigation that I contacted Amotekun in Igbotako and Edet was tracked to where he was hiding.

“Two accomplices were arrested in Edo State and we discovered that it was a self-kidnap to extort money from the company.”