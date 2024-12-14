Guard Caught Vandalizing Unilorin Streetlights

A private security guard attached to the University of Ilorin, Idris Ibrahim Kayode, has been apprehended while allegedly vandalizing armoured cables used to power streetlights within the university community.

The suspect was reportedly caught red-handed around 1:30 am midnight on Wednesday by local vigilantes vandalizing the armoured cables.

He was thereafter handed to the state command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) for further investigation.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, PRO of the command, Ayoola Michael, said state Commandant, Dr Umar Muhammed, has ordered further investigation into the matter, after which the suspect will be charged to court.

He said the action is in line with the Corps mandate to protect Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, especially those caught vandalizing government assets.

Daily Trust reports that the theft before the arrest may have also contributed to the electricity problem the school was grappling with.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Wahab Egbewole (SAN) recently stressed the importance of safeguarding new electrical facilities from theft and vandalism.

The action followed the the varsity’s investment in alternative power sources over the recent hike in electricity tariff.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the new hike in electricity tariffs imposed by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company shot its monthly electricity bill from N70 million to N230 million.

He described the situation he described as ‘‘unsustainable’’ and stressed the urgent need for a critical reassessment of current electricity usage practices.

Some staff and students who reacted to the development, urged the school to be more vigilant and consider the installation of CCTV cameras to fish out other saboteurs in the system.