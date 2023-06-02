Growing Crypto Communities: Why Invest In Dogelon Mars, Caged Beasts & Big Eyes Coin

In the universe of DeFi, meme coins are more than mere conquerors; they are the architects of a new paradigm of wealth, amplified by community…

In the universe of DeFi, meme coins are more than mere conquerors; they are the architects of a new paradigm of wealth, amplified by community power. Amid the 2023 meme coin explosion, CoinDesk noted a spectacular six-fold surge in meme coin trading volume within a week, reaching an astonishing $2.3 billion. This crypto resurgence hints at an impending bull run.

Emerging stars like Big Eyes Coin and Caged Beasts are worth noting in the 2023 bull run. With Big Eyes Coin approaching $50 million in presales, Caged Beasts, enriched by a thrilling sci-fi narrative, is primed to be the upcoming sensation in the meme coin sphere.

But let’s first take a U-turn to one of the veteran meme investments, which received a moderate risk rating from Investors Observer, indicating a potentially lucrative entry point for the prudent investor.

The Cosmic Journey of Dogelon Mars

On an interstellar voyage in the crypto universe, Dogelon Mars, a canine-inspired meme coin navigating the Ethereum and Polygon networks, currently ranks within the top 1,000 cryptocurrencies by market cap, boasting a valuation of over $114 million.

Drawing inspiration from victorious predecessors such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu, Dogelon Mars enchants investors with a delightfully amusing comic backstory. The coin’s price has promising projections, with experts predicting the Dogelon Mars (ELON) price could reach $0.0000030 by 2030.

Now, as we shift our gaze from the canine world of Mars, let’s focus on a cat sensation taking the meme coin market by storm.

The Gazing Success of Big Eyes Coin

The adorable feline-themed meme coin project, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is steadily establishing itself as a formidable contender in the meme coin landscape. The token, BIG, is creating ripples not only with its rising market cap but also with its noble commitment to contributing 5% of the token supply to charitable endeavors.

Propelled by an ambitious six-month roadmap, Big Eyes Coin is preparing to lock horns with more entrenched coins. After a triumphant 15-stage presale, BIG is set to make its debut on Uniswap’s DEX and potentially set foot on Binance BNB. The BIG community, with its emphasis on transparency, is striving to deliver consistent value while maintaining a clear roadmap that prioritizes utility and captures investor interest.

The Enthralling Tale of Caged Beasts

Caged Beasts (BEASTS), equipped with its intriguing narrative and ingenious concept, promises to be more than just another cryptocurrency—it’s heralding the advent of a vibrant community. Its unique referral scheme is a pioneering feature, providing dual incentives for investors and fostering mutual growth.

The Caged Beasts experience is all-encompassing. It immerses members in a whirlwind of interactive activities, riveting competitions, exclusive events, voting opportunities, and unique NFT drops. As a privileged member, one can access the latest NFT drops early, ensuring a head start in the race for these digital gems.

But what happens when two heavyweights of the meme coin world cross paths? The answer lies in the impending clash of titans.

The Clash of the Titans: Big Eyes Coin Vs. Caged Beasts

In the dynamic arena of the meme coin market, Big Eyes Coin and Caged Beasts emerge as strong competitors, each displaying unique traits. While Big Eyes Coin has captured attention through its philanthropic pledge and zero tax on buy or sell transactions, Caged Beasts draws intrigue with its innovative referral scheme and exclusive NFT drops.

But what truly distinguishes Caged Beasts is its concept of caged liquidity—wealth encapsulated in growth. As the presale unravels, it is conceivable that Caged Beasts could echo the remarkable success of Big Eyes Coin, carving out a new epoch in the vibrant saga of meme coins.

Conclusion: Meme Coins—A New Dawn in DeFi

The meme coin saga is far from over. The astronomical rise in trading volume, the multi-million dollar presales, and the constant influx of innovative new projects all point to an exciting future for this rising sector. The stage is set for the titanic clash between Big Eyes Coin and Caged Beasts, two of the most promising players in this vibrant market.

As we steer towards this promising future, meme coins stand as a testament to the power of community and the boundless potential of decentralized finance. So, to our fellow crypto-enthusiasts, we say: buckle up and get ready for a thrilling journey. The meme coin revolution has only just begun.

Read All About Caged Beasts

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...