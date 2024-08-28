Group urges Gov Obaseki to apologise to Oba of Benin

The Concerned People of Benin Nation (CPBN) has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue a public apology to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare…

The Concerned People of Benin Nation (CPBN) has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue a public apology to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for what they describe as “sacrilegious disrespect” towards the Benin throne.

The group, in a statement signed by Prof Amen Uhunmwangho and eight others, gave the governor a seven-day ultimatum to render the apology, demanding that the apology be published in at least three national newspapers.

Addressing journalists in Benin, Uhunmwangho outlined several grievances, including the need for the governor to withdraw lawsuits filed by certain enigie (chiefs) against the Benin monarch.

The group also sought the reallocation of lands and property which Certificates of Occupancy (Cs of O) were revoked by the governor, including those of prominent individuals such as Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Captain Hosa Okunbor.

The CPBN also demanded an immediate halt to the construction of a museum for repatriated Benin artefacts, which they claimed was being built without the approval of the Benin traditional ruler.

In addition, the group called for the return of communal lands they alleged were illegally acquired by the state government and the payment of salaries and allowances to 14 Edo State House of Assembly members who they claimed had been unconstitutionally denied their seats for four years.