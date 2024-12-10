Group to empower Ogun tech innovators with N10m grant

Technology innovators in Ogun State are set to receive a major boost with a N10 million support grant by the City Boy Movement, Ogun State chapter.

According to the brains behind the grant, the initiative is to support tech enthusiasts with creative solutions to address pressing societal, financial, environmental, and economic challenges, reinforcing the Movement’s commitment to nation-building through technology.

The winners of this initiative will be unveiled at the City Boy Movement Annual Youth Summit, scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2024, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

A statement on Monday said the grant awards are structured to provide substantial support to the top three innovators: ₦5 million for the first-place winner, ₦3 million for the second-place winner, and ₦2 million for the third-place winner.

These grants aim to empower young tech leaders to refine their projects and scale them for widespread impact.

“The event will feature an impressive lineup of stakeholders in the tech ecosystem, including Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister for Communication and Digital Economy.

“Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will be the Special Guest of Honour, with Mr. Seyi Tinubu and Mr. Kamorudeen Yusuf serving as hosts.

“Other notable figures such as Charles Odii, Director-General of SMEDAN, and Dr. Oluwatoyin Afiz of ITF will participate in panel discussions focused on the role of technology in driving economic growth and solving societal problems,” the statement added.

A specialised panel session on technology and innovation will highlight topics such as artificial intelligence, financial technology, renewable energy solutions, and digital transformation.

This session aims to inspire participants and provide actionable insights on leveraging technology to tackle real-world challenges.

In addition to financial support, the initiative offers winners access to mentorship programs led by experienced professionals in technology, business strategy, and investment.

They will also benefit from exposure to networks of potential investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders who can accelerate the growth of their projects.

This initiative underscores the movement’s broader commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable development.

Alongside its tech grants, the Movement has rolled out several other empowerment programs, including ₦45 million in business grants, scholarships for students, and financial support for market women across Ogun State.

The Ogun State City Boy Movement’s efforts in the tech space aim to harness the innovative potential of young Nigerians, positioning Ogun State as a leader in technology-driven solutions.

By providing both funding and a platform for innovators to showcase their ideas, the movement seeks to foster a culture of innovation that will create jobs, drive economic development, and address critical social issues.

For tech innovators, this initiative presents a unique opportunity to bring their ideas to life and make a lasting impact on their communities and the nation at large.