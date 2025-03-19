Group sensitises teenagers on hygiene, career growth at Mpape

Safe Haven Community says it recently visited teenage girls of Junior Secondary School, Mpape, during an outreach to sensitise them on puberty, teenage health, and career growth.

As part of the outreach, sanitary pads were distributed to the girls, reinforcing the importance of menstrual hygiene and dignity.

Ibinabo Zeina Otonjo, Programme Director of the Pad Bank Initiative, highlighted the significance of menstrual health awareness, stating, “Providing these girls with sanitary pads is more than just a gift—it is a step toward ensuring that no girl misses out on school or opportunities because of her period.”

Speaking at the event, Joy Umogbai, the leader of the Safe Haven Community, expressed her passion for empowering young girls, adding that “At Safe Haven, we believe that education and support are the foundation for a girl’s confidence. Every young girl deserves the right information and access to essential resources to help her thrive.”