Group rejects call to relocate looted ICT Park from Kano

The Northern Youth Assembly (Majalisar Matasan Arewa) on Wednesday kicked against calls for the relocation of NCC ICT park from Kano to Kebbi, sequel to attack on the facility by hoodlums during the nationwide protest.

A statement by the Arewa Youth Assembly signed by Dr. Aliyu Mohammed, President, and Dr. Hafiz Garba, Secretary, dismissed the purported move as a “calculated deception meant to mislead the good people of Kebbi state.”

The statement by the Pan Arewa Regional Assembly stressed that “While we acknowledge the call for increased investment in Kebbi State as valid and a welcome development, it is however crucial to consider several factors before thinking on some significant projects undertaking.”

The Youth group posited that, “Relocating the park to any other State would not only increase additional costs but also cause delays, hindering the region’s progress in digital innovation. It is more realistic to make renovation on the existing foundation in Kano, than starting the project all over again somewhere.

“It is important to note, necessary infrastructures for the striving of investments such as Digital Innovation Park is critical, and therefore situating the facility in Kano was not a coincidence but an action which was carefully well thought and executed.

“Kano State holds historical and strategic importance as a commercial hub in Northern Nigeria, with established transportation networks, including a fully functional international airport and major road links, Kano State is therefore well-positioned to host the Digital Innovation Park.”

The group further maintained that “The location of Kano State, ensures accessibility and connectivity amongst all other States of the North West, which are critical to a successful operationalization of such an initiative.

“President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a matter of urgency direct for the commencement of a renovation work, at the NCC Digital Centre in Kano as soon as possible. Kano State, deserves to have this project, considering its population size, electoral value and strategic location.”

The statement by the largest Assembly of Youth group in the north read in parts added that, “The attention of Northern Youth Assembly (Majalisar Matasan Arewa) has been drawn to the recent request by some hired group of individuals, urging the president to relocate Kano’s Digital Innovation Park to Kebbi State, a development which has degenerated to conversation on regional development and equity amongst Northern Nigerian States.

“Although, it is essential to ensure that all States in Nigeria, including those from the Northern Nigeria receive equitable development opportunities. Kano’s existing infrastructure, human resources, and strategic location make it an ideal hub for a project such as: Digital Innovation Park. This facility is strategically situated, and can effectively serve the entire northern region, fostering and supporting innovation and economic growth, not only for Kano State but as well for the entire Northern States.

“Kebbi State, is equally in the position to benefit from some laudable projects which are so deserving and peculiar to the State, such as investment in rice farming, which the previous Government provided so much to the State more than other States in the North.”