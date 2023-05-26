Group raises alarm over rising cases of sexual, gender violence in Kano  

Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, also known as Partners West African Nigeria (PWAN), has said reports on the increasing cases of Sexual and Gender-Based…

Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, also known as Partners West African Nigeria (PWAN), has said reports on the increasing cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Kano state has become alarming and should be a major concern to all well-meaning citizens.

This was disclosed by the programme officer PWAN, Hadiza Usman, during a stakeholder meeting on SGBV, women inclusion, and countering violence in Kano organized by PWAN with the support from Yar Adua Foundation.

According to her, the theme ‘Promoting effective participation of women in governance and comparing GBV in Nigeria’ was carefully selected to proffer solutions and bridge identified gaps.

“The meeting is to showcase success stories and best practices from similar initiatives to inspire and provide practical insights, discuss proposed strategies, action plans, and initiatives to address SGBV, promote women’s inclusion, and counter violence as well as to encourage open dialogue and foster collaboration among stakeholders,” she said.

Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s ‘double nomination’ suit against Tinubu, Shettima

Nigeria Air can’t start operations within two days, Captain tells FG

In his address the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero revealed that based on several reports on the rising cases in the state, there is a need for positive action to address the issue before it goes out of hand.

Represented by the Katikan Kano, Alhaji Habibu Dankadai, the emir said Kano state emirate council is always ready to partner with associations working in the sector and agencies saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring sanity, to ensure that SGBV cases are reduced to the barest minimum, not only in Kano but also in Nigeria as a whole.