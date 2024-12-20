Group lauds Tinubu for reappointing Shinkafi as SMDF Executive Secretary

A civil society group, Renewed Hope Advocates, has hailed the reappointment of Mrs. Fatima Shinkafi as the Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI), describing it as another ‘wise decision’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement signed by its National President, Ahmed Abdul Usman, and made available to newsmen in Sokoto, on Friday.

The group commended the president for ignoring critics of the decision, alleging that they were backed by those who wanted the present government to fail.

“Fatima Shinkafi has been successfully leading the agency with commitment and dedication since her appointment. She has not been accused of any wrongdoing and has diligently discharged her duties in line with the agency’s mandate and the president’s Renewed Hope agenda,” it said

The group alleged that those opposing her reappointment were motivated by selfish interests and a desire for personal enrichment.

They urged Shinkafi to ignore distractions and continue giving her best to the country.

Shinkafi was first appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.