Group gives police 48 hours to explain death of ex-NLC boss

A civil society coalition in Edo State, yesterday, gave the Nigeria Police, Edo State Command, a 48-hour to explain the circumstances that led to the death of former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman, Edo State chapter, Comrade Kaduna Eboigbodin, at a checkpoint in the state.

The CSO alleged that the late Eboigbodin died as a result of an unruly behaviour by the police, when he was stopped at a checkpoint.

Addressing journalists in Benin, the Executive Director, African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Rev. David Ugolor, said, the deceased’s wife explained that the police stopped Comrade Eboigbodin and demanded to see his vehicle papers, which were all up to date.

SPONSOR AD

Ugolor while quoting the deceased’s wife said they then raised concerns about a discrepancy between the engraved number on the car’s glass and the plate number, an issue he explained to them.

And that despite his compliance, the police seized his documents, ordered his arrest, and instructed another officer to enter his vehicle.

He said the police called for a towing service to take his car to the station, adding that the aggressive demeanor of the police created an environment of tension, which ultimately led to Comrade Eboigbodin’s death.

He said to make matters worse, the officers instead of providing assistance, fled the scene, leaving only his wife and bystanders to rush him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Also, the coordinator general of the Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO), Comrade Omobude Agho, expressed surprise at the actions of the police officers as the late Eboigbodin was well known.

“Consequent on the police action that has led to the sudden death of their comrade, the civil rights group are giving the Edo State Police Command a 48-hour ultimatum to investigate the circumstances that led to his death and bring the officers in question to book,” he said.

But Daily Trust learnt the deceased after he was stopped by the police, who demanded his vehicle paper, came out of the vehicle to make a call and started fidgeting and in the process slumped and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

When contacted, the Edo State Command spokesman, Moses Yamu, said he has not been briefed and would release a statement on the matter tomorrow (today).