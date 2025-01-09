Group demands justice over pastor’s murder

The Omi Ny’Igede Youth Wing Development Association (ONYWDA), worldwide, on Wednesday condemned the alleged murder of Pastor Michael Agaba, an Igede cleric and called for justice over his tragic death.

In a statement, ONYWDA’s President General, Cletus Aruta, and Secretary, Ogbu Iji, described the killing as “Callous and unjustifiable.”

The late Pastor Agaba, who served with one of Nigeria’s old-generation churches, hailed from Opiem Owo Community in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to the group, the cleric died on January 6, 2025, under controversial circumstances following a dispute with a commercial vehicle operator in Abuja.

Pastor Agaba had reportedly just returned to the capital after attending his in-law’s burial in his hometown when the incident happened.

The statement explained that Pastor Agaba had boarded a commercial vehicle in Abuja, intending to be dropped off at his preferred bus stop near his residence, however, the driver reportedly diverted to a different location and refused to adhere to the agreed arrangement.

It further explained that a disagreement ensued, during which Pastor Agaba allegedly insisted that the driver either drop him at the agreed location or refund his fare.

The altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, which led to the cleric collapsing and being rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ONYWDA disclosed that the police have taken over the case and emphasised their commitment to ensuring that justice is served.

“We will not rest until the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to book,” the group stated.