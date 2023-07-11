Group demands compensation for Kano demolition victims, says Kwankwaso must be probed

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance and Change Initiatives has called on the Kano state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, to stop…

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance and Change Initiatives has called on the Kano state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, to stop further demolition of properties of the citizens in the state and pay compensation to the victims of the demolition.

The coalition also said that the state government should, as a matter of urgency, set up a committee that will verify the landowners affected by the demolition with a view to returning the properties to them.

In a communique issued after a One Day Conference by the groups and victims of demolition and other stakeholders, they described the demolition exercise embarked upon by this administration as a move to ‘underscore’ the essence of good governance in the state.

The communique which was signed by the National Coordinator of the groups, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi Shagari said, “The recent demolition of properties in Kano metropolis has caused pain and untold hardship to many families.

“That is why we strongly condemn the exercise and call on the government; First it should stop further demolition of properties of innocent citizens with immediate effect. It should also compile a comprehensive list of victims of the demolition and commence the process of compensation. They should set up a committee to verify genuine landowners with the view to return the same property to them.” The communique said.

They added that the state anti-corruption commission had completely been politicized “especially with the appointment of a partisan and card carrying member of the NNPP as Chairman and therefore Barrister Muhuyi Magaji, should either resign honorable or sack immediately.”

The group further said the governor should probe the leader of the NNPP Engnr. Rabiu Musa Kwnakwaso over a white paper that was issued to him in 2006.

“That the state government in the spirit of fairness should re- visit the recommendations of the 2006 white paper report that exposes the land scandal of the than former governor of the state Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso instead of chasing shadow by embarking on a vendetta mission and face governance.”

However, reacting to the communique, the state commissioner of information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, said the state government had done exactly as they said by returning the lands to the owners who are members of the general public.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the commissioner said, “The lands were all returned to the owners. They belong to the public. Those that belong to schools were returned to the schools. Those that belonged to markets, mosques or grave yards were all returned to them.”

He said the state has set up a committee of inquiry about the demolition and that anybody that has complaints should report to the committee, adding that they will be attended to accordingly.

On the issues of anti-corruption agency chairman, Dantiye said governor Abba Kabir Yusuf didn’t appoint Muhuyi, “The court ordered that he should be reinstated. We are just obeying the court order unlike the past government. He was appointed by Ganduje, not our administration.”

He added that the white paper issue is now history as the former governor has been cleared and that they focus on something for the betterment of people not issues that have been quashed.

