Group calls for cancellation of FCT senatorial election

A youth group under the aegis of the Concerned FCT Youth Group (CFYG) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the February 25, senatorial election in the FCT in which the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Ireti Kingibe, was declared winner.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, leader of the group, Comrade Alhassan Danjuma, said the group’s desire to call for the cancellation of the FCT senatorial election was informed by the outcome of a series of anomalies discovered during the polls.

He said there were several reported cases of disenfranchisement of voters across the six area councils.

He further said, “It is on this premise that the Concerned FCT Youth Group after conclusion of its findings is addressing the press today and wants to state categorically that the February 25, senate election in the FCT was marred with a lot of abnormalities and disenfranchisement. And we, therefore, urge INEC to cancel the election.”

He, therefore, urged INEC to conduct a fresh election into the FCT senate seat that will reflect the wish and aspiration of the good people of the FCT.

Meanwhile, City & Crime learnt that the FCT senator-elect, Ireti Kingibe, while addressing newsmen last week, called on her opponents to join hands with her in delivering democratic dividends to the people of the FCT.