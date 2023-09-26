Grooming Centre receives honourable mention at the 2023 Global SME Finance Awards

Grooming Centre, a leading microfinance institution dedicated to empowering Small and Medium Enterprises, (SMEs) has announced that it has received an Honourable Mention in the…

Grooming Centre, a leading microfinance institution dedicated to empowering Small and Medium Enterprises, (SMEs) has announced that it has received an Honourable Mention in the “Best Financier for Women Entrepreneurs” category at the prestigious 2023 Global SME Finance Awards.

It said this recognition marks another significant milestone for Grooming Centre and highlighted its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and their businesses.

Organised by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and the SME Finance Forum, the Global SME Finance Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in delivering exceptional financial products and services to SME clients.

Endorsed by the G20’s Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), these awards honour financial institutions and fintech companies that have demonstrated remarkable dedication to SMEs.

Launched in 2018 and now in its sixth year, the Global SME Finance Awards capture the effective and successful practices of financiers, honouring the innovative products and services for SME clients that have achieved impressive results in expanding finance and services to SMEs, and the institutions that undertake those efforts.

This accolade acknowledges the significant impact of Grooming Centre’s SME Loan product, which empowers women entrepreneurs by providing access to credit facilities up to N10 million, at one of the best interest rates in the industry.

Speaking on this prestigious recognition, the Chief Executive Officer, Grooming Centre, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka said that, “We are immensely honoured to receive this Honourable Mention at the 2023 Global SME Finance Awards.

“We are committed to creating opportunities for all, and this recognition reaffirms our dedication to supporting women entrepreneurs on their path to success. We will continue to innovate and provide tailored financial solutions that empower SMEs and foster economic growth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...