GRIDLOCK: Don’t Solicit Customers on Port Access Roads, TTP Urges Truckers

Head of Operations at Trucks Transit Parks (TTP), Irabor Akonoman, has called on all truck operators to avoid soliciting customers on port access roads.

This, he emphasized, is essential to reduce congestion and ensure smoother truck movement in and out of the ports.

It would be recalled that as part of efforts aimed at finding a permanent solution to the problem of truck congestion around Apapa and its environs, the Authority (NPA) had in 2021, commenced the Electronic Truck call-up system (Eto) designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa, Lagos.

With this, all trucks doing business at the ports are required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.

But speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement organized by APM Terminals Apapa, to educate stakeholders, particularly its customers, on the workings of the NPA truck electronic call-up system, “ETO” – managed by Truck Transit Park Ltd (TTP), Irabo pointed out that soliciting for customers along port access roads could lead to congestion.

He stated that the call-up system coordinates truck traffic into the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, scheduling dispatches to reduce gridlock and improve timely delivery of goods.

The meeting attended by importers, exporters, trucking companies, and Nigerian Port Authority officials, highlighted APM Terminals’ commitment to enhancing port efficiency, supporting the “ETO” system, and alleviating congestion along the port corridor.

Commending APM Terminals Apapa for convening the forum, Irabor also urged importers and exporters to track their truck’s movement via the TTP website.

He said, “We also encourage all importers and exporters to track their trucks’ movements through our website or by contacting our customer care team. Each truck is assigned a unique journey code that allows our staff to trace its booking details. With the journey code and truck particulars, we can inform you of the exact departure date from our facility.

“Once a truck exits the pre-gate, it has a 72-hour window to reach the port before its ticket expires. If your truck has not arrived at the port within this period, we advise you to

investigate promptly.”

Head of Commercial at APM Terminals Apapa, Kayode Olufemi Daniels, emphasised the importance of the meeting in educating customers on the workings of “ETO.”

He noted that a deeper understanding of the system’s processes would help reduce operational complaints and alleviate congestion on critical port access roads.

“Our goal is to create a transparent and accessible process that works seamlessly for everyone involved in the port ecosystem,” Daniels stated.

“This engagement is an important step toward helping our customers to understand the ‘ETO’ system and address any lingering concern. When our customers know how to navigate the system, they can avoid unnecessary delays, reduce frustration, and contribute to a more organised flow of trucks into the terminal,” he added.

Lekki Port playing key role in Nigeria’s Economic Growth

Lekki Port continues to play a crucial role in Nigeria’s economic advancement by championing the integration of the Lagos Free Zone with the nation’s burgeoning blue economy.

This was the key focus at the 17th Nigeria International Maritime Ports and Terminals Conference and Expo (NIMPORT 2024) themed: “Charting the Course for the Optimization of Nigeria’s Blue Economy 2,” held at the NIGAV Expo Centre, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, from October 29th to 31st.

Daniel Odibe, the Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Lekki Port, who was one of the speakers at the conference, highlighted the pivotal role of Lekki Port in enhancing Nigeria’s blue economy.

He discussed how Lekki Port’s strategic location within the Lagos Free Zone and its proximity to other economic hubs facilitates efficient operations through advanced automation and streamlined customs processes, positioning it as a premier gateway for trade in West Africa.

Daniel remarked, “Lekki Port is at the forefront of fostering economic growth by aligning the benefits of Free Zones with sustainable practices. We leverage our state-of-the-art technology and strong partnerships with agencies like the Nigerian Customs Service to ensure seamless cargo movement and swift customs clearance. This positions Lekki Port as a vital component of Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure, directly supporting the objectives outlined at NIMPORT 2024.”

Underscoring Lekki Port’s role within Nigeria’s Free Zones, Odibo said, “Our proximity to multiple Free Trade Zones provides our users with cost-effective logistics and expeditious export of goods.

This synergy between Lekki Port and Nigeria’s Free Zones enables businesses to reduce transportation costs and improve inventory management, while facilitating access to both Nigerian and international markets.”

With its cutting-edge infrastructure, including a Port Single Window and Port Community System under development, Lekki Port embodies the vision shared by NIMPORT 2024 of a highly efficient and connected maritime ecosystem.

Daniel encouraged investors to explore the substantial opportunities Lekki Port offers, as it remains integral to advancing Nigeria’s economic growth.