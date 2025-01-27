Graves, shrine uncovered in Anambra hotel

The Anambra State Government has demolished a hotel that was allegedly used to cover up kidnapping and ritualist activities by bandits.

Over 30 partitioned graves were said to be discovered in kidnappers’ den and shine hotel disguised as a hospitality facility.

A viral video about the incident was shared on X by the official account of the Anambra State New Media office under Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The hotel, known as Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites, aka La Cruise Hotel, is situated along Onitsha Owerri road in Oba, Idemili South LGA of the state.

In the footage showing the demolition of the hotel and graves, a voice was heard saying that a blood filled pot including live ammunition and cartridges were also recovered from the place and handed over to the police.

“We have handed the recovered items to the police to keep as evidence and exhibit.

“They built the shrine in the hotel from where they performed most of their spiritual activities before you see them leaving the hotel”, the voice said.