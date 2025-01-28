Gratitude to the mosquito

Lately, a big breakthrough was announced by the World Health Organisation (without America in it). A vaccine has been found against malaria, a mosquito-borne disease and one of the deadliest diseases ravaging sub-Saharan Africa and other parts of the world, including Canada. As usual in our naïveté, many of us rolled out the drums in celebration. The mosquito is a very small insect weighing an average of 2.5 milligrams. This insect has brought out the wittiest in us as an anonymous Nigerian is reputed to have said that he who says little things don’t matter has never been in bed with a mosquito. A friend of mine has reserved the most important question for God when he gets to heaven. He wants to know the essence of creating the pesky mosquito.

The way things are going, it seems like the day will come when Africans would erect a monument in thanksgiving to the mosquito in every corner of every village and every town and city. We owe our so-called freedom and flag independence to this minute insect. And if we eradicate the mosquito to the level that they can no longer transmit the deadly malaria, we might come back to bite our finger in regret.

This is because Donald J. Trump, the uncrowned emperor of the new world order is back in the saddle in Washington. If you are still wondering what the mosquito has to do with that inauguration of number 47, just read through this piece. While the jury is out on whether the mosquito would find the blood of the most powerful man in the world palatable where even COVID could not; and the assassin’s gun barely grazed the earlobe of the orange leviathan, it is the mosquito that saved Africa.

Barely a week through the Trump inauguration, the whole world is already sneezing, and it has nothing to do with a new variant of the virus from Wuhan. His devil-may-care inaugural address almost bankrupted the stationery store as his aides struggled to find enough pens for his stash of presidential orders. These orders include decrees that torpedoed the so-called constitutional amendments allegedly guaranteed by the American Constitution and other now shaky global conventions.

Trump’s address made outrageous claims to America’s supposed greatness. It came only short of claiming that God is an American which could have pushed Nigerians to war with their respected friends across the oceans. If you ask the Evangelical movement in America, they possibly believe that God is an American. Next to the Almighty, most members of this group worship Donald J. Trump.

So much do the American white establishment venerate their returned leader that they substituted a 170-year-old political party for one founded on a slogan – Make America Great Again, MAGA! Trump’s new decrees are based on the theory of present America being a virgin island discovered by a pirate by the name of Christopher Columbus. Trump-sanctioned history would support the theory that he, Columbus was the first white man to set his foot on American soil after the legendary chicken finished spreading the soil from the waters according to Ifá’s creation story.

This is why Trump and his Maga Dog supporters campaigned on the promise of purifying America of those he regarded as pests, rapists, murderers and criminals. He is working on the redemption of that promise with planes loaded with immigrants that should make the 350 years of harvesting Africans onto slave ships look like a prehistoric rehearsal.

Trump believes that non-white immigrants were not at the dining table when white migrants were being told they’d be sent to a new land. If you asked Trump, his ancestors came to America on 15th century yachts, loaded it with all the luxuries they’d be needing to make this land great. They must have arrived like the 12 spies Moses sent to spy on Canaan. When they arrived, they found the virgin land inhabited with 574 now federally recognised nations that welcomed them, taught them how to survive the inclement weather and settled until they were established enough to show their true colours.

That was when, like the biblical Saul that disobeyed God’s order to destroy the Amalekites chased these nations to the most uninhabitable climates before hoisting their flag in victory. As they say, history has an uncanny way of repeating itself, first as a fact and subsequently as farce.

For, 250 years after, Trump now wants to make America that great again. This is the uncut version of America’s history, that Trump would love to serialise preferably in his favourite news medium – Fox News America. This is why Trump wants to remove every aspect of the American Constitution that seeks to make America a country of refuge

Having built the so-called world’s greatest civilisation on the sweat of African slaves, on the stolen indigenous land, and burnished with the perspiration and blood of Latinos and other nationalities, America under Trump has no further need of these people or indeed the world. Nobody has been able to explain how this pans out in the geopolitics of the globe or in economic terms.

What is known is that the planes have started loading and discharging their cargo of unwanted humans at different destinations and that every human on American soil with black or any shade of colour now walks on a wing and a prayer. Project 2025 seeks to deport any person of colour with as much as a parking ticket while keeping the murderers, thieves, and criminals of Trump’s hue in place. That is how the new American leader hopes to make America great again.

Trump’s ancestors were from Europe. The Europeans at the height of their popularity, were also in Africa pilfering its strongest humans. To do that unchallenged, they had to establish a state structure. The only reason they left was not as much as the opposition of Africa’s gallant warriors, the Dedan Kimathis of this world; no, it was mainly because of the resilience of the little mosquito.

It is a story that the new Nazi zillionaire, Elon Musk, knows a little about. Though a kid under apartheid South Africa, Musk did not like the feel of the concept of a rainbow nation. He fled to America in search of the proverbial Golden Fleece and lay low until serendipity splashed him with the wealth required to help America rediscover its ‘greatness’.

As the new head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Trump has helped his new ally build the foundation of prudence purging America of its non-white immigrants of DEI hires and the expurgation of diversity. The deportation order has started with Latinos, in the end, it will be the genesis of bleaching out the American landscape of every shade of colour that seeks to distort the concept of a white nation. Without the mosquito, Africa can be recolonised.

With countries like Mexico flexing with Trump’s flights and the rest of the world too dazed to react, no African should be too happy with the extermination of the mosquito. For if that giant Lilliputian had not turned our continent into the white man’s graveyard, the flag independence that many of our pseudo-nations brag about today would have been filled with immigrants claiming that they discovered more than the River Niger.