City News
Grandfather appeals for rescue of 5 family members kidnapped in Kaduna

Mr Nathan Sanda, whose daughter-in-law, three grandchildren and their uncle were kidnapped at Anguwan Mahauta in Kaduna South LGA last Sunday, has appealed to security…

    By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo

Mr Nathan Sanda, whose daughter-in-law, three grandchildren and their uncle were kidnapped at Anguwan Mahauta in Kaduna South LGA last Sunday, has appealed to security agents to rescue them.

Mr Sanda, from Kurmi LGA of Taraba State, told Daily Trust in Jalingo, Taraba State, who said the kidnappers later demanded a N500m ransom, explained that, “The people abducted are my son’s wife, three of their children and one of my sons staying with them.”

While making the appeal for their rescue, he said the family did not have the money demanded by the kidnappers.

 

